Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

