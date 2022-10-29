Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

