Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.