Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Washington Federal Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

