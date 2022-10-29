Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $160,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Up 7.5 %

MAC stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

