Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 248,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.