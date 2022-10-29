Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

