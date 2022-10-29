Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 3.5 %

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

USPH stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

