Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

ROL opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.