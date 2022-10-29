Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

