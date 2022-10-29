Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 764,441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,991,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,158,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.