Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $51.57 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

