Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

