Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

