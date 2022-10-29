Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,247,000 after buying an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in AAR by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after buying an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,894 shares of company stock worth $2,381,252. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

