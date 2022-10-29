Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 745,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,786,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 4.2 %

MGM opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

