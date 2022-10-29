Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

