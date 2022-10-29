Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,095 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

FB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

FBK stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.