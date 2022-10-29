Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $768.29 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

