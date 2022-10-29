Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after acquiring an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 232.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 70.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth $8,505,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

