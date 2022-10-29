Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,190 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,308 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

