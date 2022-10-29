Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,995 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Xperi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

