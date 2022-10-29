Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

