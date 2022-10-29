Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 636,073 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

NYSE CRS opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.