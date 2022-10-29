Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

