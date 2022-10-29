Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Hilltop by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Up 2.2 %

HTH stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

