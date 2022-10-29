Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DaVita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in DaVita by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 27.1 %

DaVita stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

