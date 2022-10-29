Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

