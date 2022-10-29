Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

ALL opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

