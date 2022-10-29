Zacks Research Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

AMD stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 158.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

