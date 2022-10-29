Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BHC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,030,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 393,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.