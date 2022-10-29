Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

