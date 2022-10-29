Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 56,690 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

