Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8,954.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

