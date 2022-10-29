Zillow Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 520,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.