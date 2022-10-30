10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14,780.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 110.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.