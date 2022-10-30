1,549 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.76 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

