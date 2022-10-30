196,246 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 196,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 11.7% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 350,710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
