22,380 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 121.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 63,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,468,473 shares of company stock valued at $157,402,889. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

