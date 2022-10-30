4,250 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.