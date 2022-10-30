5,491 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

