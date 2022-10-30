5,878 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,878 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $166.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

