7,436 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.65 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.