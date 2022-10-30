8,044 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

