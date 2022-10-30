832 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

