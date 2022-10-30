921 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

