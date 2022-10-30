AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AAON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AAON by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

