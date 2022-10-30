Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

