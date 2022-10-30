Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

