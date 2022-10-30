Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,357 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.